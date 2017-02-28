Shadowbrook Expansion Approved, Again

SHREWSBURY – The owners’ plans to expand and renovate the venerable Shadowbrook catering facility have now been approved by the borough Zoning Board of Adjustment twice but objectors will likely look to continue to try and block the project.

After a Superior Court judge had remanded the matter back to the borough to allow for an additional public hearing, the zoning board on Feb. 8 conducted another hearing and, while continuing to face opposition to the plan, again provided approval for the venue, located at 1 Obre Place.

The owners of the nearly 110-year-old picturesque site on roughly 18 acres, which has been a restaurant and more recently a catering site, say they want to improve the location. Their plans call for the work to be conducted in two phases. Phase one would involve constructing a 30,014-square-foot building addition to the current structure; building off-street parking facilities to accommodate about 329 vehicles; and providing ancillary site improvements, such as renovating the kitchens and restroom facilities and other amenities.