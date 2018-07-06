Sharkey, Catherine R., Harrison

Catherine R. Sharkey passed away June 13 at her home in Red Bank.

Born and raised in Harrison, Catherine was a resident of Red Bank for 35 years. Catherine graduated from Queen of Peace High School and began her career as a civilian secretary with the United States Navy.

She was promoted to the career she loved best of all, raising her family as a loving mother and grandmother. Catherine and her family fell in love with the New Jersey shore, moving to Point Pleasant in 1968 and settling in Red Bank in 1982. Always active, Catherine later returned to work as a program analyst for the U.S. Army CECOM at Fort Monmouth in 1979; Catherine worked at CECOM for 20 years, retiring in 1998.

She actively traveled, enjoyed her large extended family, her church and being an active member of both the St. James and Red Bank Senior Citizens Groups. Catherine was actively involved with her local Democratic club, serving as a delegate for the Red Bank Democrats as well as an election poll worker for New Jersey. Catherine loved her Irish culture, music, reading and visiting her many friends and extended family members.

She is predeceased by her daughter Mary. Surviving are her children, Brian and Judy R. Sharkey of Red Bank; Christopher and Norma Sharkey, of Houston, Texas; Judy Sharkey and Carolyn Layzer; and Patricia Sharkey Foryce and Bruce Fordyce. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren Antonio ‘Tony’ and Catherine Sharkey of Houston, Texas.

A visitation was held June 15 at the Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated June 16 at St. James RC Church, Red Bank. The family requests in lieu of flowers please donate to the Lupus Foundation of America at lupuspickup.org or 1-888-445-8787.