Shaw, Mary Elizabeth, Age: 77, Middletown

Mary Elizabeth Shaw, 77, of Middletown, died peacefully on Saturday, December 31 at her home. Mary was born in Staten Island, New York, the daughter of Edythe and Raymond Humphreys. Mary thoroughly enjoyed music and was an avid piano player.

Mary graduated from St Joseph’s Hill Academy High School and Wagner College. In 1962 Mary married the love of her life Maurice K Shaw.

Mary was an elementary school teacher in the New York public school system. She took a break from teaching to raise her three daughters. She returned to teaching in 1979 and taught at St. Leo the Great School in Lincroft, where she retired from after 18 years of dedicated service. Mary was a communicant of St. Leo the Great Church in Lincroft.

Mary loved music and performed with the Saints and Sinners Community Theatre Group in many productions. She enjoyed swapping stories and sharing news of her family and friends… keeping in touch with loved ones near and far for many years.

Her dedication to her faith and family were a throughline in her long and precious life. She will be celebrated and remembered for her love and high spirits by her friends and family.

Mary was predeceased by her husband, Maurice in 2007. She is survived by her three daughters, Elizabeth Pasko and her husband Anthony, Victoria Gretsky and her husband Alan and Anne Hemsing and her husband Robert; her six grandchildren, Allison, James, Mary, Jillian, Erin and Robert; her sisters, Treasure Herman and her husband Al and Kathleen Sensenich and her husband Gray; and her dear and devoted friend, Mzia.

