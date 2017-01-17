Sheffer, Dr. Eric C., Age: 53, Rumson

Dr. Eric C. Sheffer, 53, of Rumson, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, January 4. Eric was born to Ervin and Dawn Sheffer in York, Pennsylvania. He earned his undergraduate degree from Gettysburg University, graduated from Temple University School of Medicine, did his residency at the University of Missouri and a fellowship in Pathology at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. He is a Fellow of the College of American Pathologists.

Eric recently moved to Rumson with his wife Jeanette and was the laboratory director for Allied Digestive Health Department of Pathology in Red Bank.

Eric was predeceased by his father, Ervin. He is survived by his wife, Jeanette (Satriano); his daughters, Chloe Sheffer Kataev and Stephanie Monohan, both of Brooklyn, New York; his mother, Dawn (Stare) Sheffer; and his brother, Ervin Oscar Sheffer Jr., both of Dover, Pennsylvania.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or online at www.cancer.org/donate.