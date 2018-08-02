Shellenbach, Claire Harney, Age: 90, Elkton, Florida

Claire Marie Harney Shellenbach, 90, of Elkton, Florida, passed away June 6 at The Ponce Therapy Care Center, St. Augustine, Florida, after a long illness.

Claire was born to Theodore P. and Mary (neé Kane) Harney Dec. 30, 1927 in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Claire will be remembered for her kindness, her wonderful sense of humor and an abundance of love for her family. She loved to garden and treasured living near the sea. She will be missed by all who knew her but especially by her children.

Claire was predeceased by her husband of 65 years Richard J., and is survived by; sister Marie Theresa Harney of Worcester, Massachusetts; brothers Stephen Harney of Boston and Thomas F. Harney of Glocester, Rhode Island; daughters Mary (Peter) Pauels of Middletown; Paula Meyer of Bridgewater, Connecticut; Kathryn (Chris) Lampe of Castro, Texas; and sons Richard Jr. (Karen) of St. Augustine, Florida; John of Jacksonville, Florida; Chris (Jill) of Cookeville, Tennessee; and Michael of St. Augustine, Florida; as well as many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.