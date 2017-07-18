Sheriff Youth Week Gives Teens A Look Into Police Work

FREEHOLD – Young students in Monmouth County who aspire to work in law enforcement are getting first-hand experience of the job this summer.

Wednesday marked the third day of the weeklong Sheriff Youth Week at the Monmouth County Student Training and Response Simulator Facility. The annual program, which began in 1992, provides young people with the opportunity to explore interests in law enforcement through police academy-style training, physical fitness and instructional sessions. The program has grown from just 16 participants in its first year to 119 participants this year with 38 different towns represented within the group of students, according to Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden.

On Wednesday, students underwent a series of instructional demonstrations and simulations. The activities are meant to allow students to see through their eyes how to handle critical emergency situations where split-second decisions must be made. The different activities included interactive rescue simulations, motor vehicle stops, K-9, drone and equipment demonstrations, as well as a presentation of a firearms simulator. Each presentation and simulation was conducted by members of multiple divisions of the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, including corrections and special operations, as well as members of the Monmouth County Emergency Response Team, which essentially operates as the county’s SWAT team.

Golden emphasized the importance of the experience and exposure students gain through the program.