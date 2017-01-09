Shorehenge Demolished

By Joseph Sapia

HIGHLANDS – In a few days, the controversial Super Storm Sandy memorial that suddenly appeared on a Sandy Hook Bay beachfront will only be a memory.

Work began Tuesday, Jan. 3, on dismantling the controversial 1,100-square-foot concrete gazebo – dubbed “Shorehenge” by some locals who viewed it as a modern-day Stonehenge.

The demolition and removal of the debris were expected to take a week or week and a half, depending on the weather, said Borough Councilman Doug Card.

Feelings vary on the demolition.

“This was built illegally,” Card said. “DEP and CAFRA should have weighed in (first).”

The state Department of Environmental Protection oversees the state Coastal Area Facility Review Act, which regulates building in coastal areas. The DEP notified Highlands in December 2015, saying the memorial, dedicated two months earlier, did not have the necessary CAFRA approval.

Card is part of a council majority, along with Council president Carolyn Broullon and councilwoman Claudette D’Arrigo, that wanted Shorehenge removed from the property owned by the borough behind the Robert D. Wilson Memorial Community Center.

Others, such as Mayor Rick O’Neil, who took office Jan. 1, and councilwoman Rebecca Kane Wells thought the memorial, had it not been fenced off before the summer season, may have been enjoyed by the public.

Kane Wells noted the memorial was not complete – it still had to be painted and the site would have had beach grass planted around it. So, she said, the public never got to judge an end product.