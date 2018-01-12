Shore’s Birdsall Hopes to Translate Soccer Success to the Track

By Tim Morris | A champion on the soccer pitch and on the track, Shore Regional’s Hannah Birdsall sees a common thread linking the two sports. “In both you have to work very, very hard to get where you want to be,” said the Blue Devils junior. For Birdsall, all that work has produced golden results. This fall, she scored 14 goals and assisted on 11 more as Shore, 20-4-2, captured its third straight NJSIAA Group 1 state championship. On the track, the Blue Devil sprinter has won NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 1 crowns in 200- 400- and 800- meters and she ran as the lead-off leg on Shore’s Group 1 state championship 4×400- relay team when she was a freshman in 2016. That year, she was the sectional winner at the 200-meter dash. These results on the track have been totally unexpected, however. “I went out for track just to try it out,” she recalled. “I thought the short sprints would help my speed for soccer. “It’s shocking how far I’ve progressed,” she added. Those sprints may indeed have helped her on the pitch but, it turned out that she was a natural on the track. Soon, she was more than just a short sprinter, stretching her talents up to 800 meters. Shore head coach Mel Ullmeyer pointed out that Birdsall’s talented is well suited to running the 400- and 800-meters. “She’s got speed and she’s got strength,” he pointed out. “She’s going to have a big year.”

The reason for his optimism, and Birdsall’s as well, is that she has done more base work to build up her strength in preparation for the indoor season. TRT Girls Basketball Preview of 2017-2018 Season “I’ve built up a lot of endurance,” Birdsall noted. “I’m very excited about the season.” Birdsall began her indoor season on Dec.20 with a win in the 800 meters at the Monmouth University Showcase. The Blue Devil will continue run both the 400 and 800 indoors and outdoors. Although she’s won a state sectional title and was the runner-up at the Group 1 state championships in the 800, the Blue Devils still considers herself a novice to the distance. “I’m still learning how to run it,” Birdsall said of the longer grade. “I still have the potential to improve.” That can’t be good news for the rest of Group 1. In sizing up her approach to the 800, Birdsall said it is to “stick with the top pack and with 300 to go give it all you have.” Giving it her all is the key to her success in both sports. The Shore junior enters track year with an 800 personal best of 2:17.63 and she would like to lower that before the outdoor season gets under way. Birdsall is quite familiar with the 400, one of the most demanding events in track and field. It comes down to the final meters where the winner is the sprinter who can hold on the best. “The last part is crucial, the last kick, the last lean,” said Birdsall. “The biggest thing is focusing on your form, keeping your knees up and driving your arms.”