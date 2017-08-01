Shot With an iPhone, Indie Film Shows Life of Brothers

By Joan Ellis |

Forty years after growing up with them, filmmaker Jack Ballo found the two brothers who had been his friends through their school years in Sayreville. In an alcohol-soaked life, Mark and Steve drank their way through their inheritance and were in their fourth year of living in the woods.

With “Brothers,” Jack Ballo has filmed their story with his unobtrusive Apple iPhone and the result feels thoroughly authentic. This would have been a different film in the hands of a conventional camera crew. Both Ballo and his iPhone seem invisible with the result that we in the audience are right there in the woods.

There’s no doubt that alcohol ruined any chance of an ordinary life for the brothers but watch for their hardiness as they live through 16 seasons of weather that control their lifestyle. What’s even better is that Ballo has captured the details of how the brothers’ ingenuity has allowed them to create their home. A mess from afar, ingenious close up.