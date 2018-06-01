Shultes, James Austin, Age: 70, Red Bank

James Austin Shultes, age 70, died May 16 after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his wife, Tina Hardy Shultes of Jersey, Georgia; daughter Brandy Shultes Garbaccio; grandchildren, Giselle, Tristan and Hayden Garbaccio; mother Kathryn Shultes; brother Scot Shultes (Leona); sister Mary Lingel (Charles); nieces and nephews; and previous wife, Pam Shultes. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Shultes.

Jim was born April 17, 1948 in Red Bank and graduated from Red Bank Regional High School in 1966. Jim attended Emporia State University and was a master carpenter and member of the New Jersey Carpenters Union.

Jim loved sailing and was an avid sailor throughout the Jersey shore. He also enjoyed scuba diving on his numerous trips to the Caribbean. He was an enthusiastic traveler, visiting exotic destinations with his wife, Tina.

Jim was loved and respected by all who knew him and his kindness will be long remembered.

A private memorial service will be held by the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.