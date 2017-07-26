Sica, Sandra Ester, Monmouth County

Sandra Ester Sica, passed peacefully on July 16, surrounded by her loved ones. She was predeceased by her parents, Benjamin and Elena Sica.

Sandra spent her early years in Milan, Italy and later resided in Monmouth County. She attended college in Boston.

Sandy enjoyed traveling Europe further feeding her passion for the opera. She also enjoyed cooking, golf, and a good political discussion but was happiest when spending time with her family.

Sandra is survived by her fiancée, Kerry Jones, her devoted sister Michelle, brother and wife, Robert and Anita, her Aunt Elettra, cousins Silvia and Johnny, and loving nephews, Alexander and Peter.

There was a special place in her heart for Lucca and Callie.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 22, at St James Church, 94 Broad Street, Red Bank, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sandra’s name to JDRF, NJ Metro Chapter, 830 Broad St, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702 or online at www.jdrf.org.

