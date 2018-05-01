Simon Nynens On Life, Leadership and Fairy Tales

“People need sunlight,” he said. “If you want to work alone or make a private call, take an office.”

Personal items are stored in lockable cubbies and a wall is dedicated for wedding, baby and family photos hanging together. One side of the floor is the “loud side,” the other the “quiet side.”

“At the other building I saw people sitting in their cars during lunch,” he said. “When I asked them why, they said they needed to clear their minds.”

So he included a meditation room in the new office and a lactation room for new mothers which he asked them to design.

There’s a game room and a cafe with a large screen TV and a family-style industrial refrigerator, filtered water and freshly ground organic coffee. The walls are covered with positive sayings and soothing artwork.

There are no plastics, no toxins in the floor covering, LED lights that use 80 percent less energy and don’t flicker and 130 plants filtering toxins from the air.

“As a company we can do little things and as a citizen you can do your own little thing,” he said. “We save money. It’s good for the environment and healthier for ourselves.”