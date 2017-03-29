Simpson, Francis John, Age: 90, New Haven, Connecticut

Francis John Simpson passed away on Thursday, March 9 in Jupiter, Florida, of natural causes at the age of 90. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Claire Simpson; their five adult children, Deborah, Elizabeth, Pamela, Paul and Kathleen; and six grandchildren.

John was a beloved husband, father and friend. He is remembered for his insatiable curiosity, bright mind, generosity, warmth, humor, and hearty laugh. He was a voracious reader who consumed three daily newspapers and countless historical narratives.

Born in New Haven, Connecticut, in 1926, John started work at an early age, delivering fresh milk farm to door before school. His strong commitment to community and country surfaced upon graduating high school when he volunteered for the Navy in World War II. He was commissioned on a destroyer escort in the Pacific theatre and experienced heavy combat, served one tour of duty in the Navy (1944-1946), and received an honorable discharge.

John then attended the University of New Hampshire where he was a four-year starter on the UNH Hockey team, and elected captain of the team. He married his high school sweetheart, Claire (Sullivan), during his junior year (1951) before graduating from UNH in 1952. Shortly following graduation, he was drafted by the Army into the Korean War and stationed in Germany for two years. He was a proud veteran.

John had an impressive professional career in marketing and sales in the dairy and the international food industry until retiring at age 71. His business acumen benefitted many private and community boards. He was tireless in his devotion to civic duties and his contributions were deeply appreciated.

In 1970, John moved with his family to Fair Haven. He joined Monmouth Boat Club (MBC) and returned to his passion for the water and sailing. John formed deeply treasured and lifelong friendships within this sailing community. He proudly served MBC in numerous capacities culminating as its Commodore from 1984-1986. He loved MBC for its members, its history, and the wonderful bonding experience it provided his family.

His family and friends will miss John’s kindness, humor and generous smile. A private ceremony will be held at Monmouth Boat Club later this year to honor John’s life.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Monmouth Boat Club. Online condolences may be shared through www.neptunesociety.com.