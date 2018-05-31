Sincox, Irene, Age: 94, Shadow Lake

Irene Sincox, 94, of Shadow Lake, Middletown, passed away peacefully May 10 at Riverview Medical Center, surrounded by her family who loved her dearly.

Irene was a communicant of St. James RC Church, Red Bank.

In 1944, Irene married the love of her life, George Sincox. They lived in North Jersey prior to moving to Monmouth County in 1959. Irene and George also enjoyed spending time at their home in Ft. Pierce Florida, winning many prizes in golf and bocci.

Irene was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, George, in 2015. She is survived by her son, George D. Sincox and his wife Deidre of Sea Bright; her daughter, Barbara Jean Hepburn and her husband Denis of Portland, Oregon; five grandchildren, Jennifer Sincox, Leigh Ann Riker, David Sincox, Elizabeth Hepburn and Kathleen Yanevich; and 11 great-grandchildren. Irene is also survived by many friends who loved her dearly.

Visitation was held May 16 at the Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated May 17 at St. James RC Church, Red Bank. Entombment followed at Fair View Cemetery Mausoleum in Middletown.