Singer, Frank L., Age: 94, Red Bank

Frank L. Singer, 94, of Red Bank, died on Saturday November 19 in his home in Red Bank. Mr. Singer was born in Vienna, Austria. He became a naturalized citizen in 1943 and has lived in Red Bank for 55 years.

Mr. Singer was predeceased by his wife, the former Greta Lehrer, in 2007; his parents, Carl and Frieda (nee Maison) Singer; and a daughter, Ruth Karen Singer in 1996. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Jack and his wife Betty and Barbara Singer-Borges and her husband Don; five grandchildren, Rachel, Carla, Rebecca and her husband Nick, Martha and Andrew; and a great-grandson, Liam.

He received a master’s in social work from George Warren Brown School of Social Work at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. For many years Mr. Singer and his wife had a private practice as a licensed marriage counselor and sex therapist in Red Bank. He was also the executive director of Family & Children Services in Montclair and Glen Ridge and served as the director of the Board of Social Services in Asbury Park. He was a member of the New Jersey Academy of Certified Social Workers. He was also a licensed marriage counselor and a certified school social worker in New Jersey. He belonged to the American Group Psychotherapy Association, the American Association of Marriage and Family Counselors, the National Association of Social Workers and the International Transactional Analysis Association.

Frank and his wife, Greta, were founding members of the Monmouth Reform Temple in Tinton Falls. Mr. Singer served in the Army as a master sergeant in the Pacific Theater during World War II.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Monmouth Reform Temple Sunday December 18 at 1 p.m. followed by the internment of cremated remains at Fair View Cemetery in Middletown Township. Please join the family for Shiva at 539 River Road, Fair Haven from 6 to 8 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Monmouth Reform Temple, 332 Hance Ave., Tinton Falls, NJ 07724 or Embracing Hospice Care, 3349 Rt. 138, Building D, Suite F, Wall, NJ 07719.