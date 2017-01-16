SJV Scores Early To Hold Off Late Middletown North Rally

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP – When the St. John Vianney hockey team jumped out to a 3-0 lead against Middletown North in the second period, it appeared that it would be an easy win for the Lancers.

SJV did win the game, but it had to hold off a late North comeback to preserve a 3-2 victory Friday at the Middletown Ice World, but coach Mick Messemer wasn’t entirely happy.

“We had too many penalties and it was ugly at times, but a win is a win and we’ll take it,” said Messemer. “If we didn’t get that many penalties, we might have scored a couple of more goals, but give credit to Middletown North. They are a tough team that didn’t give up.”

Despite having a young team with freshmen scoring the first two goals, SJV has already matched last year’s win total with half of the season remaining.

“Even though we have a young team, I expected a good season,” said Messemer. “We have a lot of guys back and some good newcomers, but we still have some work to do.”