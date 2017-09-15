Smith, Joseph J., Age: 68, Holmdel

Upon separation from active duty, he attended the College of New Jersey and worked as a carpenter while being processed for a career as a police officer, for the Township of Clark, Union County. He received his basic police training at the State Police Academy in Sea Girt where he continued advanced training in various areas of police related duties.

After retiring from the Clark Police Department, he was employed by the Monmouth County Park System, as a supervising carpenter for the construction division. He was considered a highly skilled carpenter and cabinet maker. He was instrumental in providing the leadership, knowledge and skills for building and maintaining numerous structures and projects for the Park System and residents of Monmouth County.

He was a member and past state president of the Vietnam Vets Motorcycle Club and a member of the American Legion, Clark, and Disabled American Veterans. He was also a retired member of the New Jersey State PBA, Local 600 and Infragard, (a civilian subdivision of the FBI). He was a friend of Bill W. and Doctor Bob since June 6, 1982, with many friends within that organization and others he helped in their recovery.

Joseph is survived by his daughter, Stacy Jo Smith of North Carolina; and twin sons, Daniel J. Smith and David J. Smith, at home.

