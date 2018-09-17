Smutz, Evan, Age: 20, Keyport

Evan Smutz, 20, of Keyport, passed away suddenly Aug. 9. Evan was born Oct. 16, 1997 and grew up in Keyport. A loving son and brother, Evan was cherished by his family, friends and community. With a smile that could light up any room, Evan was never short with a hand to lend or a voice of fun and laughter. He will live on forever in the hear ts of those who loved him.

Evan is survived by his heartbroken mother Anna Giaritta Smutz, his loving sister Alannah Smutz and his loving brother Nicholas Smutz, his beloved grandfather John J. Smutz Sr., his dear uncles and aunts, Rosario and Marianne Giaritta, Salvatore and Linda Giaritta, Francesca Tango, Dawn and Charles de Lugo, Paul and Beth Smutz, along with his cherished cousins Damon Giaritta, Anne Colaiacovo, Kristin Lanko, Kali Giaritta, Cheyenne Tango, Giovanni de Lugo, Christianno de Lugo and Samantha Smutz. Evan is also survived by many other extended family members, cousins and dear friends.

Both a stand-out student and athlete, Evan graduated Keyport High School Class of 2016. He was a varsity football and baseball team member. He also played on the New Jersey Warrior’s College football team.

He was predeceased by his beloved father John J. Smutz Jr. May 22, 2018, his grandmothers Jeanette Horvath Smutz and Catherine Incardone Giaritta, and his grandfather Nicholas Giaritta.

As per the family request, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital at stjude.org in loving memory of Evan.

In respect to Evan’s wishes, he will be privately cremated. Family and friends were invited to a memorial visitation Aug. 14 at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Hazlet. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Aug. 15 at Jesus the Lord Catholic Church, Keyport.

