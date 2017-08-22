Spaulding, Andrew K., Age: 48, Fair Haven

Andrew K. Spaulding, 48, of Deep River, Connecticut, and formerly of Fair Haven, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 2. He was the beloved son of Ken and Penny Spaulding. Andrew was born in Portsmouth, Virginia, on November 12, 1968 and grew up in Fair Haven.

After high school, he joined the Navy and served proudly in Operation Desert Storm. He graduated from the University of Connecticut, where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon in 1997 with a BA.

Andrew worked many years in the marine industry as vessel crew and marina management. He had worked for Brewers Yacht Haven in Stamford, Connecticut, Crowleys in Chicago, Illinois, and most recently as manager of Chester Point Marina in Chester, Connecticut. He was most proud of his contribution as a sailing instructor for the Warrior Sailing Program, teaching sailing to disabled veterans.

Besides his parents, Andrew leaves his brother, Peter and his wife Rosie; his nephew, Harvey; and many dear friends, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was truly loved by all whom he met.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 1 at noon at Sail Newport, Fort Adams State Park, 72 Fort Adams Dr., Newport, Rhode Island. Memorial donations may be made in Andrew’s name to The Warrior Sailing Program at www.warriorsailing.org. To share a memory of Andrew, or send a condolence to his family, please visit www.rwwfh.com. Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, Centerbrook, Connecticut, are in charge of arrangements.