Special Friends Dance The Night Away

RED BANK – Allie Resch, 30, is known by her family as someone who never has a bad day.

So when she seemed a little down, her aunt, Patti Dickens, investigated.

“She was complaining a little bit to me and this is a girl who does not complain,” Dickens said of her niece, a member of the special needs community. “She was telling me that she and her friends never have anything to do in the winter and she just wanted to see her friends more.”

Dickens brought the dilemma to the RAINE Foundation, which she helped found and serves the people of the Bayshore. Together they decided to host a dance for Allie and her peers. Last year it was on St. Patrick’s Day. But this year they welcomed guests to a “Spring Fling” on Friday night. More than 130 children and young adults came to the Red Bank Elks Club to let loose and have a great time.