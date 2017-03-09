St. Patrick’s Day Events
Save the date!
MARCH 9
Irish band Caladh Nua
Internationally touring group makes music with song, and playing fiddle, guitar, banjo, tin whistle, bodhran, viola and entertains with humorous stories and onstage banter. Performance at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35, $45 and $55 for Gold Circle members. Box office: 732-263-6889. Monmouth University’s Pollak Theatre, 400 Cedar Ave., West Long Branch
MARCH 12
Rumson St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Kicks off 1 p.m. at Allen Street and River Road and ends at the intersection of Carton Street and Forrest Avenue. Marching will be Grand Marshal Louis “Lee” Carr festive floats, 80 community organizations, includng seven pipe and drum bands, entertainers and dignitaries.
MARCH 16
Preschool Craft: Shamrock People
11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. For ages 3 1/2 to 5. Registration is required, in person, by phone or on-line at monmouthcountylib.org. Monmouth County Library Eastern Branch
1001 Route 35, Shrewsbury
MARCH 18
Highlands St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Kicks off 2 p.m. Parade begins at Huddy Park, at Bay and Waterwitch Avenues and continues down a mile-long stretch of Bay Ave. Ten pipe and drum bands. Competition for best floats, apparatus. Silent march in tribute to all of our fallen fire fighters. Grand Marshal is Ken Braswell, ShoreGrafx and Honorar y Grand Marshal, Jay Cosgrove, Bahrs Landing Restaurant.
MARCH 25
Keyport St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Kicks off 1 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Church on Maple Place, then moves over to Broad Street, where it will then head down to West Front Street, ending in Fireman’s Park.
MARCH 26
Keansburg St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Begins 1:30 p.m. The route is Beachway to Main Street , Main Street to Church Street, Church Street ending at Creek Road.
MARCH 28
Rockin Road to Dublin
Riverdance-style music and dance perform- ance with light show. Tickets: $45, $55, $75 (Gold Circle) Box Office: 732-263-5715. Monmouth University’s Pollack Theater
400 Cedar Ave., West Long Branch.
