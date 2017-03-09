St. Patrick’s Day Events

MARCH 16

Preschool Craft: Shamrock People

11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. For ages 3 1/2 to 5. Registration is required, in person, by phone or on-line at monmouthcountylib.org. Monmouth County Library Eastern Branch

1001 Route 35, Shrewsbury

MARCH 18

Highlands St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Kicks off 2 p.m. Parade begins at Huddy Park, at Bay and Waterwitch Avenues and continues down a mile-long stretch of Bay Ave. Ten pipe and drum bands. Competition for best floats, apparatus. Silent march in tribute to all of our fallen fire fighters. Grand Marshal is Ken Braswell, ShoreGrafx and Honorar y Grand Marshal, Jay Cosgrove, Bahrs Landing Restaurant.