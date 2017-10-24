Stafford, Frances T. McCrink, Age: 90, Highlands

Frances T. McCrink Stafford, 90, of Highlands, passed away peacefully at her home. She was born in Irvington to the late Paul and Mary (nee: Reilly) Mechler. Frances was a member of the Our Lady of Perpetual Help R.C. Church choir for many years.

Frances loved life and enjoyed her family and friends. She had the most positive outlook on life that influenced all around for the better. Her beautiful singing voice inspired, her kind words encouraged. She was never idle, never dull. She had the faith of an innocent child and was richly blessed.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, David; and her son, James. Frances is survived by her loving children and their spouses: Michael McCrink, Maureen McCrink and Michael Gribbroek, Margaret and Bruce Shinn, Mary McCrink, Timothy McCrink, and Patricia McCrink and Bruce Whitaker; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her dear sister, Mildred McBain Egidio.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, October 21 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help R.C. Church, 141 Rt. 36, Highlands, with interment immediately following at Fairview Cemetery, Rt. 35, Middletown. Memorial donations may be made in her name to OLPH-St. Vincent DePaul Society, 103 Center Ave., Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716. Please visit Frances’s memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.