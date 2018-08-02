Stainagle, Liberta, Age: 97, Middletown

Liberta Stainagle, 97, of Middletown, passed away at home June 18. She was born in Newark and lived in Middletown since 1950. Liberta worked in the factory at Lilly Tulip for many years.

Surviving are her sons and daughter-in-law, Carl Stainalge and Robert and Phyllis Stainagle; granddaughters Nicole and Melissa; and great-grandson Leo.

Liberta was preceded in death by her husband Carl Stainalge in 1999.

Visitation was held June 21 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. Funeral services were June 22 at the funeral home. Burial followed at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.

