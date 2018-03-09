State Doles Out $3.3M For Local Road Projects
By Jay Cook |
TRENTON – Start bracing for detours.
The state Department of Transportation announced last week the largest monetary endowment to roadway repair projects in state history, totaling over $161 million to 505 towns across the state.
Ten towns in the Two River area applied for and received state financial assistance for over $3.3 million in different roadways projects.
“Not only will these projects ensure roadways throughout the district are safe and navigable, they will not have any negative impact on property taxes – a key concern for Monmouth County families,” said state Sen. Vin Gopal (D-11) in a statement. Gopal represents Red Bank and Shrewsbury boroughs.
A news release from Gov. Phil Murphy’s office said the program increased from $78.75 million last year to $161 million this year. He credited the increase of the Transportation Trust Fund to the influx of funds available.
Here’s a list of the 10 towns and their associated roadway improvements.
- Fair Haven: $350,000 for improvements to Battin Road.
- Holmdel: $180,000 for the reconstruction of Middletown Road.
- Little Silver: $160,000 for improvements to sidewalks along Willow Drive (also County Route 13B)
- Middletown: $350,000 for Phase 2 of the Tindall Road resurfacing project.
- Monmouth Beach: $534,078 for improvements to sidewalks along Ocean Avenue.
- Oceanport: $350,000 for Phase 2 of Main Street repairs and also redesigning its intersection with Oceanport Avenue.
- Red Bank: $350,000 for improvements to White Street.
- Rumson: $534,079 for Phase 2 of curb and sidewalk improvements to East River Road and Ridge Road.
- Sea Bright: $187,000 for improvements to Church Street and East New Street; part of the Sea Bright Road Program.
- Shrewsbury Borough: $350,000 for improvements to Obre Place.
This article was first published in the March 1-8, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.
If you liked this story, you’ll love our newspaper. Click here to subscribe
SHARE ON
You may also like
By Gretchen C. Van Benthuysen | Thornton Wilder’...
By Chris Rotolo | SEA BRIGHT – To mov...
Park Rehab To Start Later This Year By Jay Cook | ...