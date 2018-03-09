State Doles Out $3.3M For Local Road Projects

March 9, 2018
State funds have been earmarked for improvements to White Street, a narrow thoroughfare in the Red Bank business district. Photo by Jay Cook

By Jay Cook |

TRENTON – Start bracing for detours.

The state Department of Transportation announced last week the largest monetary endowment to roadway repair projects in state history, totaling over $161 million to 505 towns across the state.

Ten towns in the Two River area applied for and received state financial assistance for over $3.3 million in different roadways projects.

“Not only will these projects ensure roadways throughout the district are safe and navigable, they will not have any negative impact on property taxes – a key concern for Monmouth County families,” said state Sen. Vin Gopal (D-11) in a statement. Gopal represents Red Bank and Shrewsbury boroughs.

A news release from Gov. Phil Murphy’s office said the program increased from $78.75 million last year to $161 million this year. He credited the increase of the Transportation Trust Fund to the influx of funds available.

Here’s a list of the 10 towns and their associated roadway improvements.

  • Fair Haven: $350,000 for improvements to Battin Road.
  • Holmdel: $180,000 for the reconstruction of Middletown Road.
  • Little Silver: $160,000 for improvements to sidewalks along Willow Drive (also County Route 13B)
  • Middletown: $350,000 for Phase 2 of the Tindall Road resurfacing project.
  • Monmouth Beach: $534,078 for improvements to sidewalks along Ocean Avenue.
  • Oceanport: $350,000 for Phase 2 of Main Street repairs and also redesigning its intersection with Oceanport Avenue.
  • Red Bank: $350,000 for improvements to White Street.
  • Rumson: $534,079 for Phase 2 of curb and sidewalk improvements to East River Road and Ridge Road.
  • Sea Bright: $187,000 for improvements to Church Street and East New Street; part of the Sea Bright Road Program.
  • Shrewsbury Borough: $350,000 for improvements to Obre Place.
This article was first published in the March 1-8, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.

