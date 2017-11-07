Staufenberg Sr., Robert F., Middletown

Bob was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather “Poppy” and uncle. He was devoted to his family. Bob avidly followed the stock market and liked to trade. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling the world with his wife and family.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Dolores; his daughters, Beth ”Messy,” Donna “Babydoll,” and Lynn; his sons-in-law, Jim Albers “Jimbo,” Donald Cassidy and Steven Malick; his grandchildren; and his brother, Arthur; as well as many other extended family members. Bob had a long and full life, but his greatest joy was his grandchildren, his princes and princesses, Kenneth, Matthew, Ryan, Bobby, Alyssa, Kyle, Stephanie, Casey and Jake.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, Louis and Mary; his brother, John; his sisters, Kay, Joan and Noreen; and his son, Robert Jr., whom he affectionately called “Harry.” It was Bob’s time and he knew it. As he always said, “You don’t have to go, but you can’t stay here.” He is now at peace with his son.

