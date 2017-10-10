Steelman, George H., Age: 68, Red Bank

George H. Steelman, 68, passed away on Saturday, September 30 at his home surrounded by family. He was born on June 25 in Red Bank to Joseph and Marian (Spicer) Steelman. Dale McLaughlin became his bride on June 19, 1971 and together they had two children, Jill and Michael.

George loved working with his hands and sharing jokes and stories with family and friends. Some of his favorite times were spent out with nature hunting, fishing and gardening.

George was a lifetime member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 825 with 40+years. He was a past master of the Abacus Lodge/Navesink Lodge #9 F&AM, a member of the Bayshore Saltwater Flyrodders, Central Jersey Rifle and Pistol Club, a volunteer firefighter in Middletown and active with Boy Scouts Troop #67.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 46 years, Dale; a daughter, Jill and her husband, Louis Bertone, and their son Michael and his wife Allison. George loved spending time with his four grandchildren, Louis James, Matthew, Kiley and Mikayla. George was predeceased by his brother, John (Jack) Steelman; and is survived by his sister, Rober ta Sieh.

Memorial donations may be made in George’s name to the March of Dimes and Ronald McDonald House.