Stegeland, Richard, Age: 73, North Middletown

Rick was the owner and operator of Rick’s Place Hair Cutters of West Keansburg for over 50 years. Rick loved his work and he loved all of his customers. He was a real people person who always had a smile and a joke for everyone. Rick was an avid skier and stamp collector. He was also a faithful Yankees and NY Giants fan and would happily show the tattoos he had for each of them.

Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife of 32 years, Beth; his daughter, Heidi Doyle and her husband Tommy; his stepdaughter, Heather Brustowicz and her husband TJ; his sister, Jean Layton, and brother-in-law Joe; his niece, Kim Collins and her husband Stephen; a nephew, Steven Zarkowski and his wife Judy. Rick is also survived by his four grandchildren, Thomas Doyle IV, George Doyle, Jack and Abby Brustowicz; a brother-in-law, Marty Helfer and his wife Maureen; his mother-in-law, Helen Helfer; and many other friends and relatives as well as his faithful feline companions, Walker, Cinder and Soot.

John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in Richard’s name to the COPD Foundation, 641 S Street NW, Washington, DC 20001 or to an animal shelter foundation of your choice. For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.