Step Lively at St. Patrick’s Day Parades

MARCH 4

The 2018 Belmar Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade, one of the largest on the Jersey Shore, starts at 12:30 p.m., rain or shine. This year’s Grand Marshal is Dan Reilly; Deputy Grand Marshal is Patricia Jenkins. Beginning at 22nd Avenue in Lake Como, the parade route runs north along the length of Main Street, down around 6th Avenue in Belmar. The most family-friendly areas to watch the parade tend to be between 14th and 19th avenues. Arrive early and park east of Main Street or take the train to the Belmar NJ Transit station (extra trains will be running between Bay Head and Long Branch on parade day).

If you can’t make it in person, this year’s parade will be live-streamed via YouTube. For more information visit belmarparade.com.

MARCH 11

The Asbury Park St. Patrick’s Day Parade, a unique, inclusive event featuring the best traditions of an old-fashioned parade, starts at 1 p.m. at Kingsley Street and 7th Avenue. It runs south on Ocean Avenue, then along Cookman Avenue, ending at Main Street. Participants have 20 seconds to perform in front of the reviewing stand at Cookman Avenue and Emory Street. This year’s Grand Marshal is Tom Donovan. The parade is completely funded by donations, sponsorships and fundraising events throughout the year. Proceeds are donated to charitable organizations like the Asbury Park Little League, The Center, the Asbury Park Historical Society and local fire departments.

There will be a Grand Marshal Dinner on March 8th in the Grand Arcade of the Asbury Park Convention Hall. Tickets $60.

Join Bobby Bandiera from 3 to 7 p.m. for the Party After Parade at the Wonder Bar, Ocean Avenue. Tickets $12. All proceeds from the night go to the Asbury Park St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

More information on the parade, dinner and party and an application to participate can be found at asburyparkstpatricksparade.com. No rain date.

Join the Borough of Rumson at 1 p.m. for their 6th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, led by Grand Marshal Shari Feeney, principal of the Deane-Porter Elementary School. The approximately 1-mile-long parade route starts at Allen Street and River Road and ends at the intersection of Carton Street and Forrest Avenue. The parade celebrates Irish heritage while providing charitable gifts to local organizations. This year’s beneficiaries are Ladacin Network and Parker Family Health Center. Festivities surrounding the event include an Irish Soda Bread Contest at 7 p.m. on March 1 at the Oceanic Library and a Shamrock Celebration honoring Feeney from 7 to 11 p.m. March 2 at Surf BBQ, 132 East River Road. Music by John Rafferty, dance, food and open bar. Tickets $100 per person. More information can be found at rumsonstpatricksdayparade.org.

MARCH 24

The Highlands Business Partnership presents the 16th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on at 2 p.m. which will begin at Huddy Park and run along a 1-mile stretch of Bay Avenue. Nearly 100 marching units including bagpipers, marching bands, Irish dancers, political, civic, church, environmental and community organizations will participate. The 2018 Grand Marshals are Gary Branin Sr. and Gloria Miller. Decorated floats will be judged in three categories: Best of Show, Prettiest, and Most Original. An additional trophy will be presented for Best of Apparatus. All fire companies will honor a silent march in tribute to all of their fallen comrades. Marchers and bands will make a brief stop at the Grand Viewing Stand at Veterans Park located on Bay and Shrewsbury avenues. Visit highlandsnj.com for more information.

The Keansburg St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off at 1:30 p.m. at Borough Hall on Carr Avenue and Church Street. The parade route follows Main Street to Center Avenue, ending in front of Applejacks Bar where live entertainment and free corned beef and cabbage will be provided. For more information, visit the Keansburg St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2018 page on Facebook.

The Keyport Fire Department will be holding their 13th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade starting at 1 p.m. The parade will have the same route as last year, beginning at St. Joseph’s Church on Maple Place, moving over West Fourth Street and continuing on Maple Place to Broad Street where it will then head down to West Front Street, ending at Fireman’s Park. The parade features live music, floats, entertainment, community organizations and, of course, Fire Department apparatus.

Join the parade committee for Raise the Pint night at 7 p.m. March 6 at McDonagh’s Pub as they present the sashes to the parade Grand Marshal “Pop” Poling and Deputy Grand Marshal Ken Krohe. For more information visit the Keyport St. Patrick’s Day Parade page on Facebook.

This article was first published in the March 1-8, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.