Steven, Ghislaine, Lansdale, Pennsylvania

Ghislaine Steven, of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, and formerly of New Jersey, passed away on Thursday, April 20 after complications from a stroke. Ghislaine was born in Verviers, Belgium, and emigrated with her husband and two children to the Jersey Shore in the early 1970s. She was as sweet and gentle as she was beautiful, and devoted her life to taking care of her family. An outstanding cook, Ghislaine frequently entertained friends and family with authentic Belgian meals, and was known for her amazing croquettes. She loved to dote on her grandchildren, read Agatha Christie novels, and spend weekends on the beach with her family. She had a special place in her heart for animals. Ghislaine charmed everyone she met with her lilting French accent and sunny smile, and always, always, treated everyone with great compassion and respect. We are forever grateful for having her grace in our lives.

Ghislaine is survived by her loving husband, Alain Steven; her two loving children, Murielle Steven Walsh and her husband, Sean Walsh, of Rumson, and a son, Didier Steven of Great Barrington, Massachusetts. She was the “Bobonne” to her adoring grandchildren, Peyton Grace Walsh, Jackson Steven and Clay Steven; her golden retriever, Jennabee Walsh; and her sweet cat, Duchess.

Ghislaine’s life will be celebrated at a service on Saturday, April 29 at the Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and a service will follow at 10.a.m. A reception will follow at her daughter’s home in Rumson.