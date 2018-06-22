Stinson Sr., George W., Age: 82, Lynn, Massachusetts
George W. Stinson Sr., 82, a retired lieutenant colonel in the United States Army, Signal Corps of Hightstown, passed away June 6.
He was born at home in the Brick Yard section of Lynn, Massachusetts to the late Harry and Margaret (Gillespie) Stinson, attended by his maternal grandmother, Mary Gillespie of Peabody, Massachusetts, along with his father and eight brothers and sisters.
George was raised in Swampscott, Massachusetts where he attended St. John the Evangelist Parish. He was president of his ninth-grade graduating class; additionally, he was a Cub Scout, Boy Scout and captain of the altar boys. He attended Swampscott High School, the first of his family to attend public high school, where he was president of student council and president of his junior class politics club. As an athlete, he was a member of the varsity basketball team, hockey team and captain of the football team.
George attended Bates College in Lewiston, Maine as a Royce Puritan Scholar; he later transferred to Northeastern University in Boston, earning a Bachelor of Arts in history/government. At Oregon State University, he earned his M.Ed.
He taught history and economic geography at West Bridgewater High School in Massachusetts. He was also assistant football coach at St. Mary’s Boy’s High School in Lynn, Massachusetts, and Stephan’s High School in Rumford, Maine.
He was ordered to active duty in fulfillment of his ROTC commitment as a second lieutenant reporting to Fort Monmouth, the home of the Signal Corps, then serving at Sandia Base in New Mexico; Ft. Knox; the Dominican Republic; Vietnam; Corvallis, Oregon; South Korea; Ft. Hood, Texas; Lakehurst Satellite Station; the Signal Battalion in Okinawa, Japan; and Ft. Eustis, Virginia.
George retired from the military to Red Bank where he was employed as a project manager for The Planning Research Corporation in Eatontown and a senior consultant for TELOS Corp. He joined the Knights of Columbus Council earning his third degree and was a communicant of St. James in Red Bank, Holy Cross in Rumson, and The Church of the Precious Blood, Monmouth Beach. He also was a member of the Military Officers Association, The Sea Bright Village Association and Our Lady’s Visitors, Holy Cross.
George was predeceased in 2003 by his beloved wife of 44 years, Ann Marie Stinson (neé Casey); his brothers Harry, John and Donald; and his sisters Mary, Helen, Dorothy, Michelle and Barbara.
He is survived by his loving children, George W. Stinson Jr. and his spouse Richard Riskin of New York City; William Stinson of Washington; Pamela Hunt and her spouse David of Williamsburg, Virginia; and Margaret Stinson and her spouse George Wolf of Hightstown. Also surviving are his sisters Margaret Stinson and Mona McGovern, both of Massachusetts, and his adoring grandchildren Rachel Hunt of Virginia and James Wolf of New Jersey.
Visitation was held June 11 at the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial was held June 12 at Church of the Precious Blood, Monmouth Beach. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in George’s memory to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or woundedwarriorproject.org.
If you liked this story, you’ll love our newspaper. Click here to subscribe