Stinson Sr., George W., Age: 82, Lynn, Massachusetts

George W. Stinson Sr., 82, a retired lieutenant colonel in the United States Army, Signal Corps of Hightstown, passed away June 6.

He was born at home in the Brick Yard section of Lynn, Massachusetts to the late Harry and Margaret (Gillespie) Stinson, attended by his maternal grandmother, Mary Gillespie of Peabody, Massachusetts, along with his father and eight brothers and sisters.

George was raised in Swampscott, Massachusetts where he attended St. John the Evangelist Parish. He was president of his ninth-grade graduating class; additionally, he was a Cub Scout, Boy Scout and captain of the altar boys. He attended Swampscott High School, the first of his family to attend public high school, where he was president of student council and president of his junior class politics club. As an athlete, he was a member of the varsity basketball team, hockey team and captain of the football team.

George attended Bates College in Lewiston, Maine as a Royce Puritan Scholar; he later transferred to Northeastern University in Boston, earning a Bachelor of Arts in history/government. At Oregon State University, he earned his M.Ed.

He taught history and economic geography at West Bridgewater High School in Massachusetts. He was also assistant football coach at St. Mary’s Boy’s High School in Lynn, Massachusetts, and Stephan’s High School in Rumford, Maine.

He was ordered to active duty in fulfillment of his ROTC commitment as a second lieutenant reporting to Fort Monmouth, the home of the Signal Corps, then serving at Sandia Base in New Mexico; Ft. Knox; the Dominican Republic; Vietnam; Corvallis, Oregon; South Korea; Ft. Hood, Texas; Lakehurst Satellite Station; the Signal Battalion in Okinawa, Japan; and Ft. Eustis, Virginia.