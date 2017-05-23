Stryker, Virginia M., Age: 79, Keyport

God has called his favorite angel home. Oldest child of Frances and James Redfield, Virginia M. Stryker, 79, of Keyport, passed away on Sunday, May 14 at Bayshore Health Care Center, Holmdel. Born in Jamaica (Queens), New York, and raised in Queens Village and Hollis, New York, she later moved to Jersey City then settled in Keyport in the early 1950s where she met her husband Philip Stryker.

Virginia worked as a machinist for Engineer Precision Casting Company in Middletown until her retirement in 1997, but her main love and focus has always been her family and friends, including her many “adopted” children.

Virginia spread love, joy and humor wherever she went and in turn was loved by all who knew her. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph’s Parish for more than 50 years and a member of V.F.W. Auxiliary Post 4247. She also loved playing cards and Bingo, vacationing with family and friends and babying her dogs.

Virginia was predeceased by her parents, James and Frances (Mihle) Redfield; stepfather, Aarvid Mihle; her husband, Philip Stryker Sr.; her sister, Irene Fierro; and brother, James Redfield. She is survived by her children, Eugene Stryker, Philip Stryker and Kathy Stryker Anderson; son-in-law, Brian Anderson; brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Tana Redfield; sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Bob Stevenson; and many nephews and nieces. She will be dearly missed and fondly loved and remembered forever by her family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 19 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Pl., Keyport; and Saturday, May 20 at 8:15a.m. at the funeral home, with 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph’s R.C. Church, Keyport. Interment will follow at Shoreland Memorial Gardens, Hazlet.

To post an online condolence to the family or for directions to the funeral home, please visit www.dayfuneralhome.com.