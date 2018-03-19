Students Walk Out To Remember Victims, Plead For Change

RED BANK – Armed only with their First Amendment rights and carrying their personal pleas on signs, a significant number of students walked out of schools across the Two River area this week to play their part in a nationwide moment to honor lives lost to school shootings and to push for federal gun law reform.

The demonstrations came on National Walkout Day, a social media-driven initiative on March 14, aimed at remembering the 17 lives lost during a gunman’s rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on the one-month anniversary of that tragic event. The walkouts began at 10 a.m. and lasted 17 minutes to commemorate the lives lost.

One of the largest walkouts in the area happened at Red Bank Regional, where over 500 of the approximately 1,300 enrolled students left their classrooms and quietly marched to the football field behind the school.

Without speaking, teenagers from dif ferent grades walked around the track for 17 minutes as 16-year-old Claire Taylor used a megaphone to announce the names of the victims from the Parkland shooting. As each minute passed, she called out a different name and also read off personal anecdotes she gathered about the fallen. “It shouldn’t be looked at as a political stance. I really, truly believe that,” said Taylor, a junior from Ocean Township. “It’s a very heartfelt, close-to-home issue for us at RBR because it happens all over our nation and happens the most of any nation in the world. Guns are misused to target schools and target the killing of students. And we are students.”