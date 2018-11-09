Studholme Jr., Joseph Foster, Port Allegheny, Pennsylvania

Joseph Foster Studholme Jr. passed away peacefully Oct. 3 after a long illness. Born Aug. 2, 1936 in Binghamton, New York to Joseph F. Studholme Sr. and Donna (Hall) Studholme, Joe and his brother Peter grew up in Port Allegheny, Pennsylvania.

Joe was a star student and athlete at Port Allegheny High School where, among other achievements, he played on both sides of the line for the football team. He spent some of his school years with his family in Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia where his father worked for Chicago Bridge and Iron. He attended Harvard and Columbia University, focusing on political science and making many lifelong friends.

In 1959 he married Anne Luning and, after the birth of their first child, Joseph Bruns in 1960, the family moved from New York City to Plainfield, where their second child, Hal Luning was born in 1964. The family eventually settled in Locust where Joe served on the vestry of All Saints Church.

Joe worked at a variety of interesting jobs in New York City, including writing for MD magazine and analysis work for S&P, before beginning a long and successful banking career which included several senior positions with both national and international institutions. He was a member of the Bank Credit Associates of New York, taught a variety of training and introductory courses on credit analysis and worked on behalf of nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) overseas.

Joe was a widely read student of American and world history, finance and politics and, after retirement, settled in Princeton where he was an active auditor of courses at the university. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, he was a constant presence in the lives of his Princeton grandchildren.

Predeceased by his parents and his brother, Joe is survived by his wife, Anne; his sons Joe and Hal; his granddaughter Betsy; and his grandsons, Joey and William.

Joe’s great heart and sense of humor, his intellectual curiosity and intelligence, wonderful stories, character and unwavering kindness to his family, colleagues and friends, will be deeply missed.