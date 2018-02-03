Submissions for FilmOneFest Open Now Through May 15
The 10th annual FilmOneFest, which showcases super short films (all under two minutes) in the seaside setting of Atlantic Highlands has begun the process of looking for entries for its 2018 festival. Each July, more than 2,500 people gather in the town’s marina for this free outdoor event where nearly fifty films are unspooled. Films come from around the nation and over 60 different countries from around the globe have been represented.
The submissions committee is seeking both live action and animation formats in either experimental or traditional narrative forms. “We’ve found that our audience is open to everything and anything,” said co-organizer and founder, Robert O’Connor, “but they especially love when an artist can tell a story with great characters – all within the confines of a very short film.”
Joan Ellis, one of the festival’s judges and The Two River Times film reviewer, adds, “I love seeing the expressions on the crowd’s faces when they get a great beginning, middle and end, in less than two minutes! That’s no easy task, and the audience always gives a tip of the hat to a director that’s up to the challenge!”
This year’s FilmOneFest includes its popular FilmYoungFest, which is aimed to throw a spotlight on student filmmakers. Films submitted in this category compete for cash prizes and a chance to be included in a separate FilmYoungFest screening in October. This year’s expert panel of judges include movie producer and manager Carol Cuddy; network TV executive Jon Crowley; film critic Joan Ellis; film editor Susan Littenberg; sound editor Gedney Webb and film historian Victor Zak.
Proceeds raised by the festival go towards supporting the Monmouth County Foodbank, which feeds over 300 local families, and the nonprofit Atlantic Highlands Arts Council for its free, summer arts camp for school-aged children, exhibitions and concerts. “The FilmOneFest is a great night for the whole family, the arts community and a way to help others,” said co- organizer, Corinna Thuss. This year’s festival date is Saturday, July 21.
Submissions in all genres are welcome. The only requirement is that the film be under two minutes in length, including credits, and be family friendly. All submissions are free.
For more information on the FilmOneFest and how to submit a short film, visit FilmOneFest.org.
This article was first published in the Jan. 25-Feb. 1, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.
