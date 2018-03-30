Sullivan, Dolores “Dolly”, Age: 90

Dolly’s greatest joy was spending time with her 15 grandchildren, Kelly, Kim, Coleen, Kristen, Courtney, Chip, Meredith, Lori, Mary, James, Jennifer, Elizabeth, Edwin, Curtis and Kathryn, and 40 great-grandchildren. She especially loved hosting the family Christmas party each year so she could see the delight on each child’s face as they opened their gifts.

Dolly will always be remembered for her undying work ethic and successful career as the owner of Garson Catering. In addition to catering many private events and serving several beach clubs and schools along the New Jersey shore, she dedicated 57 years to running the cafeteria at Christian Brothers Academy in Lincroft. She loved the food business and took great pride in serving her “CBA boys.” In 2010, she was named a Benefactor of the school for her service and dedication.

A viewing took place at Christian Brothers Academy Alumni Hall on March 16. A funeral Mass followed in the Varsity Gym. Entombment followed at St. Gabriel’s Mausoleum, Marlboro. Contributions in Dolly’s memory may be made to the Scholarship Fund at CBA, 850 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, NJ 07738.

