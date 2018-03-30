Sullivan, Dolores “Dolly”, Age: 90
Dolores “Dolly” Sullivan, born August 31, 1927, passed away on March 12 surrounded by her three loving daughters, Catherine Yakow, Theresa Ottinger and Sally Fox, and two devoted sons-in-law, Richard Yakow and Gary Fox.
Dolly was fortunate enough to have two long and loving marriages. She survived two wonderful husbands, James Gartland, who passed in 1976, and Charles Sullivan who passed in 2007. She also survived Joseph Gartland, her son whom she adored, who passed in 2007. She is survived by her sisters, Diane Romano and Kate Conover; two brothers, Nathan and Brian Conover; a sister-in-law, Patricia Lucke; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Dolly’s greatest joy was spending time with her 15 grandchildren, Kelly, Kim, Coleen, Kristen, Courtney, Chip, Meredith, Lori, Mary, James, Jennifer, Elizabeth, Edwin, Curtis and Kathryn, and 40 great-grandchildren. She especially loved hosting the family Christmas party each year so she could see the delight on each child’s face as they opened their gifts.
Dolly will always be remembered for her undying work ethic and successful career as the owner of Garson Catering. In addition to catering many private events and serving several beach clubs and schools along the New Jersey shore, she dedicated 57 years to running the cafeteria at Christian Brothers Academy in Lincroft. She loved the food business and took great pride in serving her “CBA boys.” In 2010, she was named a Benefactor of the school for her service and dedication.
A viewing took place at Christian Brothers Academy Alumni Hall on March 16. A funeral Mass followed in the Varsity Gym. Entombment followed at St. Gabriel’s Mausoleum, Marlboro. Contributions in Dolly’s memory may be made to the Scholarship Fund at CBA, 850 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, NJ 07738.
To share a favorite memory of Dolly, please visit her page of tributes at woolleyboglioli.com.
