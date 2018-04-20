Sullivan, Dorothy, Age: 79, Middletown

Dorothy Sullivan, 79, of Middletown, died on March 29 in the comfort of her home. She was born in the Bronx and lived in Belford for most of her life. Dorothy worked as a Customer Service Representative for NJ Bell for over 20 years before retiring in 1997. She was a communicant of St. Mary’s RC Church, New Monmouth. She was an avid reader and crossword puzzle queen. She loved having her grandkids over and slipping them emergency money for their shoes.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, John L. (Mary) Sullivan of Piscataway; two daughters and sons-in-law, Tracey and her husband Mike Mulqueen of Dunellen, and Jean and her husband Robert Galano of Middletown; daughter, Beth Sullivan of South Amboy; brother, Robert Durkin of Sarasota, Florida; and grandchildren Dan, Kelly, Sean, Allyson, Robert and Luke.

Dorothy was preceded in death by husband, John J. Sullivan in 2006 and a brother, John Durkin in 1991.

Visitation was held April 2 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. Funeral services were April 3 at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy was offered at St. Mary’s Chapel, Middletown. Burial followed at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.

