Sullivan, Sean M., Age: 30, Middletown

Sean M. Sullivan, 30, of Middletown, died on March 14 at his home. He was born in Secaucus and lived in Middletown for most of his life. Sean was a student at Temple University in Philadelphia studying English and pre-law. He was a graduate of Middletown High School South with the Class of 2006. Sean was a communicant of St. Mary’s RC Church in New Monmouth. He was musically gifted and especially enjoyed entertaining family and friends by playing his guitar, piano and organ. He was also a talented vocalist and when he sang any Beatles song, his voice rivaled that of Lennon and McCartney. Sean lived his life from his heart. He had a philosophical mind and embraced the theories of both Western and Eastern thought and believed in the innate goodness of the individual.

Surviving are his parents, Michael and Sue Sullivan of Middletown; his brother, Danny Sullivan of Middletown; his grandfather, Thomas Sullivan of Middletown; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Sean was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William and Marie Vrecenak; and paternal grandmother, Catherine Sullivan.

Visitation was held on March 17 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. Funeral services were at the funeral home. For more information or to send condolences, please visit pflegerfh.com.