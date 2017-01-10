Sulzmann, Richard A., Age: 75, Atlantic Highlands

Richard A. Sulzmann, 75, of Atlantic Highlands and a lifelong resident of Monmouth County, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 26 at Riverview Medical Center. He was born in Long Branch to the late Arthur and Mildred (Davis) Sulzmann.

Richard was an executive at Mediterranean Shipping Company in New York City for many years.

He is survived by his beloved son, Jeffrey and his wife Stephanie of Alabama; his loving companion, Frances Brown of Atlantic Highlands; his stepdaughter, Jennifer Addonizio of Little Silver; and his aunt, Doris Ackerson of Holmdel.

John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be sent in Richard’s memory to the American Cancer Society, 2310 Route 34, # 1D, Manasquan, NJ 08736. Please visit Richard’s memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.