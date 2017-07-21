Summer Flounder Season Saved By Feds

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS – Go ahead and enjoy that sigh of relief, New Jersey fishermen.

After months of back and forth over what regulations would be placed on New Jersey summer flounder fishing, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross approved New Jersey’s self-designed regulations.

That means the summer flounder season will stay open after fears arose last month of a federal shutdown.

“We are very pleased that NOAA worked with us to understand our position that sound science and good long-term planning must drive decisions about the management of summer flounder, one of the state’s most important recreational and commercial fish species,” New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) Commissioner Bob Martin said in a press release.

The decision means recreational fishing regulations New Jersey adopted just before the start of the summer flounder season – spanning from May 25 through Sept. 5 – will continue. Albeit a more shortened season than fishermen have come to know, the minimum fish sizes are the real kicker.

The minimum size remains at 18” for the majority of coastal waters, from the ocean to creeks and estuaries. There is a three-fish bag limit for those waters.