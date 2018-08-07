Summer Fun at the Monmouth County Fair

August 7, 2018
Photos by Bart Lentini | 

FREEHOLD – The 44th annual Monmouth County Fair was held last week at the East Freehold Showgrounds. It featured live music, a variety of exhibits, food and the popular Monmouth County 4-H Club livestock, poultry and herpetology show, demonstrations and performances. Locally produced goods were also given the spotlight.

Despite a sudden downpour that closed the grounds on opening night, July 25, the wide range of amusement and games offered families a traditional country fair experience through Sunday, July 29. The fair was organized by the Monmouth County Park System.

This article first appeared in the August 2 -9, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.

