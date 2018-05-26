Summer Jobs: Working in the Sun

THE HOT DOG LADY

The beachgoers and tourists who flock to Sea Bright each summer may not realize it, but residents and workers know that Frances Rooney – affectionately known as Mrs. Rooney, The Hot Dog Lady – is hawking her Sabrett hot dogs year-round.

And that’s where hot dog diners of all ages have been able to find her feeding the masses – subject to the winds and whims of Sea Bright weather. “I never go out on rainy days,” said Rooney, who lives in Little Silver.

For years the Rooney family’s hot dog stand stood on their empty lot on Ocean Avenue. Now on the spot, named Rooney Plaza, stands a commercial and apartment building, that provides a perfect location to house Rooney and her cart, which she has run almost single-handedly since 1977. “And we’ve had the business since 1965.”

Nowadays she gets some help from her son-in-law, especially with hauling the cart in and out of its spot.

With the first hint of summer, customers come to Rooney for her frankfurters. “I have to say, so many people say ‘I’m so glad you’re back,’” she said. Rooney admits she’s not sure why she keeps serving up those wieners. “I tell people I’m duty-oriented.”

For the past 40 years Rooney has watched families of hot dog lovers grow up. “In some cases four generations of families,” she said, have come to her stand.

Most of her clientele are regulars, such as the beach badge wearers and surfers. “I have local employees in town who come in. I have a couple who are regulars who come in once or twice a week.” Onions, Rooney said is the most popular topping. “And of course there’s mustard and sauerkraut – the usual.”

When hot dogs are the only item on the menu, tales are few. “But one time someone had 18 at one time,” she said.

Alas, fewer people are eating hot dogs these days, Rooney laments, instead choosing healthier options. “I don’t know, I’ve eaten them all my life – and I’m still here!”