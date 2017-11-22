Summonte, Dante L., Age: 92, Little Silver

Dante L. Summonte, 92, of Little Silver, passed away peacefully, Monday, November 13 with his family by his side. He was born in Red Bank to the late Allessio and Irmalinda (nee: Romeo) Summonte. Dante proudly served in the U.S. Army in the Pacific Theater during World War II, worked at the Red Bank Post Office retiring after 37 years. Dante enjoyed spending time with his loving family and friends, dancing, making wine, and listening to his favorite crooner, Frank Sinatra.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife Ann in 2012 and his daughter, Anita in 2016. Dante is survived by his loving children and their spouses, John and daughter-in-law Karen and Patricia Garriel and son-in-law Bill. Also surviving are his dear grandchildren, Jennifer Poynton and her husband Aaron, Michael Dante Summonte, Sean Garriel and his wife Mary and Patricia Wilson and her husband Rick; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Little Silver EMS, c/o Little Silver Borough Hall, 480 Prospect Ave., Little Silver, NJ. 07739 or St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church, 121 Bridge Ave., Red Bank, NJ 07701.