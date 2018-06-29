Surging Opposition Defeats Contentious $111M Power Line Project

TRENTON – After two years and a $500,000 legal fight, determined residents in five Monmouth County towns celebrated Friday with tears and hugs after state regulators zapped plans for a controversial high voltage powerline project proposed through their communities.

The state Board of Public Utilities (BPU) unanimously sided with a judge’s recommendation to deny Jersey Central Power & Light Co.’s (JCP&L) petition for the Monmouth County Reliability Project (MCRP), a 10-mile-long, 230-kV transmission line along an active commuter rail line.

“We had a good feeling going in, but as we’ve said all along, you can’t count any chickens,” Residents Against Giant Electric (RAGE) co-president Rachael Kanapka said after the decision. “I was just so grateful to hear they agreed with the judge and that this petition as it exists currently is dead.”

NJ BPU President Joseph L. Fiordaliso said the unanimous decision to deny was because “JCP&L’s analysis lacks consistency and was not supported by credible and relevant evidence.”

The MCRP, a $111 million project, was first announced in May 2016. It was designed to run for 10 miles along the NJ Transit North Jersey Coast Line commuter rail line from Aberdeen to Red Bank while traversing through Hazlet, Holmdel and Middletown. JCP&L proposed this backup line to solve a structural violation at the Red Bank substation.