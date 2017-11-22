Sustick, Lillian Bag, Age: 94, Tinton Falls

Lillian Bag Sustick, 94, of Tinton Falls, died peacefully at home on Friday, November 17 with her children by her side. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, on July 6, 1923. She spent most of her years by the Jersey Shore raising a family and continuing her education. She was always available with comfort and advice, a generous and kind person. She married her beloved husband, Robert, in 1944 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, at the Air Force base where he was stationed. They married just before he went off to war. Happily Robert returned from the war on Thanksgiving Day in 1945. They had their future together.

Lillian very rarely worried about her age. She lived for her family, her treasured friends, and loved to read and learn new things. She always viewed life as an event, complete with a next chapter, which should always include a “fun factor.” Her religion was teaching children. Her beliefs were centered on the truth and the possibility of all that was good in the world. She taught kindergarten for 30 years at Mahala F. Atchison Elementary School in Tinton Falls. Being a teacher was an honored profession, one she believed in every day of her life.

Lillian was predeceased by her husband, Robert in 2001. She is survived by three children, Barbara of Peterborough, New Hampshire, Paul and his wife Elizabeth of Northampton, Massachusetts, and Bill and his wife June of Fair Haven. She was a devoted grandmother to Nathan (wife Paule), Emily, Michael (wife Liza), Mallory, Gabe and Kate; and loving great-grandmother to Henry, Norah, Reed and Elden. It was her joy to see her family grow. We will always miss her wink. Forever in our hearts, we love you G-ma.

Memorial donations may be made in Lillian’s name to Clean Ocean Action, 18 Hartshorne Drive, Suite 2, Highlands, NJ 07732 or to a charity of your choice. The Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements.