Swartz Honored at Library 50th Anniversary Celebration

By Muriel Smith | SHREWSBURY – For Monmouth County Library Commission Chair Renee B. Swartz, having the children’s library at the Eastern Branch Library on Route 35 named for her in recognition of the contributions she has given to the library, is an honor she will forever cherish and prize. Swartz, who has been a member of the commission for more than 50 years and has served as its chair for the vast majority of those years, has a passion for the importance of libraries in the life of every child and has worked at several levels of government from the county to the nation to make it happen. A resident of Rumson, Swartz was honored by the commission, Congressman Chris Smith, local civic leaders and her family and friends at the Oct. 28 celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Eastern Branch Library. First named to the Library Commission in 1966, she is known as a strong proponent of having it recognized as the heart of the community, the one place in any village, town or city where everyone can feel equal, everyone can feel at home, and everyone can both learn and enjoy, regardless of interest or economy

“Reading is the key to going anywhere you want and doing everything you want to do,” said Swartz. “Books can take you anywhere, they can create an environment all their own. They act as a springboard for change, encouragement, discussion, entertainment, education. There is no end to what is accomplished through books.” Outdoor Family Fun at Annual Thompson Park Day Swartz not only preaches the importance of libraries, but she practices tirelessly to keep the Monmouth County Library system one of the leading libraries in the state, if not the nation. “Before we had Eastern Branch, we had a bookmobile that traveled around the Monmouth County towns,” she recalls, “books were housed in a building in Manalapan and were changed out every two weeks. This was sufficient at the time, serving a rural area. But as Monmouth County grew and flourished, so did the library system. Today, there are 12 branches in addition to the headquarters library in Manalapan, and many are in the towns that were once only served by the bookmobile.” In addition to the branches, the Monmouth County library also has 13 municipalities as members of the library and offers more than 1.7 million items, including more than 100,000 electronic titles.