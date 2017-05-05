Tacos. Can’t Stop. Won’t Stop.

By Sasha and Tori Sickles

There is something special about a meal you can hold in your hand. Tacos are one of the original fast foods: versatile, affordable, and completely satisfying. Tacos are both complicated and elegant in flavor, texture and origin. Lucky for us there are many places in our local Two River area to get a good taco and a few places stood out loud and proud with their offerings. After taste-testing quite a few, we realized some significant things. Protein is key: the meat, fish, or veggies must be tender, flavorful and never, ever dry. Sauces absolutely matter and should enhance the main ingredient not hide it. And the tortilla should pull together the entire meal, so there’s something to consider when you have a choice between homemade corn tortillas or white flour. So with that, let’s begin and end with something classic and a few tacos with plenty of twists!

INTERNATIONAL MEXICAN FOOD

Once we walked into International Mexican Food on Shrewsbury Avenue in Red Bank, we felt welcome and taken care of by the warm and friendly staff. You could see the cooks behind a cloud of smoke in the back corner of the restaurant, families and friends conversing over their delicious plates of food, and a line of people waiting to order and bite into their favorite tacos, cemitas and quesadillas. Something about this local spot was very confident, so we proceeded to order confidently. The Tacos Al Pastor con Queso (Pork Shoulder with Cheese) ($10) was piping hot and beautiful in presentation. The pork was tender, the cheese was perfection, and the cilantro gave these tacos an added zing! We followed with the Tacos Pollo (Chicken), and the Tacos Bistek (Steak). The perfectly roasted proteins hit all the right marks. Corn tortillas gently cradled these awesomely cooked meats. We were given fresh slices of lime which we generously squeezed all over the tacos. The lime flavor really elevated these ingredients, as well as the crunchy cold radishes we were given to cool down from the heat of the spicy sauces. This Mexican spot in Red Bank should be named a national treasure and all you taco fiends should visit soon!