Take Home A Piece of Fort Monmouth

Furniture like this, presented at a prior Fort Monmouth auction by The Auctioneers Group, will be offered for sale on May 20. Courtesy The Auctioneers Group
By Laura D.C. Kolnoski
FORT MONMOUTH – The public’s chance to own a small part of the 100-year legacy of Fort Monmouth has been scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, May 20 on the fort. Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority (FMERA) staff has been working with The Auctioneers Group of Neptune, gathering and cataloging items for the fort’s first small-lot public auction. The long-awaited event is being planned as a celebration of the former U.S. Army base’s history, as well as its redeveloping future.
“This will give individuals the opportunity to take home and own a piece of Fort Monmouth, be it memorabilia, hand tools, unique items, or a desk or lamp,” said FMERA Executive Director Bruce Steadman. “There are all kinds of things from small furniture to décor items; things left behind by the Army when the fort closed. We want to make it a community event.”
A future auction of the contents of the Lodging Area, to include residential furniture, will also be scheduled.
The Auctioneers Group has been conducting large-lot auctions of the contents of warehouses and larger buildings on the fort for over a year, putting HVAC equipment, electrical components, hardware, heavy machinery, office furniture, and building supplies on the block. Although those auctions are technically open to the public, they are primarily attended by firms and contractors. Officials have long promised a public small-lot auction would be scheduled as well.
All auctions are listed with details and photos on The Auctioneers Group website, theauctioneersgroup.com. Proceeds from the auction must be re-invested into fort redevelopment.
More information regarding the May small-lot public auction will be available at fortmonmouthnj.com.
