Take Home A Piece of Fort Monmouth

By Laura D.C. Kolnoski

FORT MONMOUTH – The public’s chance to own a small part of the 100-year legacy of Fort Monmouth has been scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, May 20 on the fort. Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority (FMERA) staff has been working with The Auctioneers Group of Neptune, gathering and cataloging items for the fort’s first small-lot public auction. The long-awaited event is being planned as a celebration of the former U.S. Army base’s history, as well as its redeveloping future.

“This will give individuals the opportunity to take home and own a piece of Fort Monmouth, be it memorabilia, hand tools, unique items, or a desk or lamp,” said FMERA Executive Director Bruce Steadman. “There are all kinds of things from small furniture to décor items; things left behind by the Army when the fort closed. We want to make it a community event.”