Tango, Jeannine M., Age: 90, Keansburg

Jeannine M. Tango (née Papa), 90, of Keansburg, died on March 6 at Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin. She was born in Newark and lived in Parlin before settling in Keansburg. Jeannie worked as an accountant for South Amboy Hospital before her retirement.

Jeannie grew up during The Great Depression, lived through numerous wars and witnessed countless advances in technology. She was an entrepreneur and owned her own clothing business at a young age. She loved every form of life: saving her best friend’s life as a little girl and furry ones as an adult. She shared her heart and her home with a ferocious kitty who only loved her, named Peaches Peanut. Her later years had her as a doting grandmother to her three granddogs, Atka, Nuka and Kayu.

She was a walking and talking history book, a runaway comedy show of one, a bottomless bowl of generosity and an eternal flame of life and love as a daughter, mother, grandmother, wife, cousin and friend.

She was predeceased by an earlier husband, James E. Cavagnaro, on May 12, 2003. Surviving are her beloved son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Thy Cavagnaro of Barnegat.

