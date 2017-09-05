Taste of Title Games Leaves Lions Hungry For More

A dominant 9-3 record from last season marked not only the best team in Bush’s tenure, but also one of the best in Middletown North’s history.

That success pushed Middletown North to the North 2 Group 4 state championship game at Rutgers University, where they did falter and fall to Sayreville War Memorial High School in a windy, December afternoon game.

Although the Lions could not complete last year’s ultimate goal, both the coaching staff and returning starters are hungrier than ever to return to a title game.

“I think we want to kind of build off of that momentum where guys kind of know what’s expected of them now. They know what we’re capable of doing,” Bush said. “We weren’t happy with the way that finished, and we’d like to finish that off. We just have to go one game at a time, and just keep trying to get better.”

Middletown North will be without their best player from 2016, quarterback Donald Glenn, who graduated and is set to play Division I football with the Wagner Hawks.

But don’t fret, Lions fans. Bush will not look too far off to fill the void in the quarterback room. Actually, the Lions will go ahead and tap Donald’s younger brother Sean as the new leader of the offense.

Glenn has been working with Bush, a former National Football League assistant coach, throughout the summer to prepare him for a talented “B” North division and an even tougher Shore Conference slate of games.

“He’s helped me a ton, through seven-on-seven’s during the offseason,” Glenn said. “I’ve been working with him every day on coverages, routes, timing. He’s helped me a lot throughout the year.”