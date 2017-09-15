Teddy Bear Clinics Help Kids Prepare For ER Visits

By Jenna O’Donnell

LITTLE SILVER – During a recent workshop at Point Road School, a group of kindergarteners stepped into the role of an ER doctor. Led by nurse practitioners from Riverview Medical Center, the children took charge of their teddy bear “patients,” checking vital signs, wrapping up injuries and looking at x-rays.

These Teddy Bear Clinics are intended to help children understand what’s involved witha visit to the hospital or the emergency room – and to talk about how they relate deal with those visits with loved ones. The program, which has been running for three years with the support of the Riverview’s Women’s Auxiliary Care to Give, has grown in popularity each year, spreading to eight local districts, which have eagerly invited them back to talk to kindergarteners and first graders.

“Hospitals can be seen as places that are scary and not so exciting,” said Kelli O’Brien, chief operating officer at Riverview Medical Center and Care to Give president. “But we really want them to know that we’re here to help and hear them.”

Through Teddy Bear Clinics, nurses are able to walk children through a hypothetical hospital visit, with the help of hospital mascot Dr. Bernard and teddy bears provided by Care to Give. The clinics have been a hit with both children and teachers.

“It is a wonderful hands-on experience that helped our kindergarten students feel more at ease if they ever were to go to the hospital,” said Susan Whitman, a teacher at Point Road School. “The team was fantastic and the children couldn’t stop talking about it.”

Once the clinic is over, students are able to take their teddy bears home and continue to care for them – another popular part of the program, according to O’Brien.